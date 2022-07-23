Chapter 3, Problem 40c
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (c) How many molecules of aspartame are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
Video transcript
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (c) How many molecules of allicin are in 5.00 mg of this substance?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (d) How many S atoms are present in 5.00 mg of allicin?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (a) What is the molar mass of aspartame?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (d) How many hydrogen atoms are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250⨉1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?
A sample of the male sex hormone testosterone, C19H28O2, contains 3.88 * 1021 hydrogen atoms. (b) How many molecules of testosterone does it contain?