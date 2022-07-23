Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant is crucial for converting between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, allowing chemists to relate macroscopic quantities to microscopic entities.

Molecular Formula The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. For testosterone, C19H28O2 signifies that each molecule contains 19 carbon atoms, 28 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. Understanding the molecular formula is essential for determining the number of molecules from the total number of atoms.