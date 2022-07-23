Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. It serves as a bridge between the macroscopic scale of substances we can measure and the microscopic scale of atoms and molecules. Understanding this number is crucial for converting between moles and the number of particles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:45 01:45 Avogadro's Law