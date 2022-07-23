Chapter 3, Problem 62b

The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (b) How many grams of KO2 are needed to form 7.50 g of O2?

