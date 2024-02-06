Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, and adhesives. An unlabeled container is thought to contain this liquid. A 0.275-g sample of the liquid is combusted to produce 0.102 g of water and 0.374 g carbon dioxide. Is the unknown liquid propenoic acid? Support your reasoning with calculations.
Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate (Na2SiO3), for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO3(s) + 8 HF(aq) → H2SiF6(aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H2O(l) (a) How many moles of HF are needed to react with 0.300 mol of Na2SiO3? (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3? (c) How many grams of Na2SiO3 can react with 0.800 g of HF?
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Limiting Reactant
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?
Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?
The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (a) How many moles of O2 are produced when 0.400 mol of KO2 reacts in this fashion?
The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (b) How many grams of KO2 are needed to form 7.50 g of O2?
Aluminum sulfide reacts with water to form aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (b) How many grams of aluminum hydroxide are obtained from 14.2 g of aluminum sulfide?