Chapter 3, Problem 61

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate (Na 2 SiO 3 ), for example, reacts as follows: Na 2 SiO 3 (s) + 8 HF(aq) → H 2 SiF 6 (aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H 2 O(l) (a) How many moles of HF are needed to react with 0.300 mol of Na 2 SiO 3 ? (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na 2 SiO 3 ? (c) How many grams of Na 2 SiO 3 can react with 0.800 g of HF?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the balanced chemical equation: \( \text{Na}_2\text{SiO}_3(s) + 8 \text{HF}(aq) \rightarrow \text{H}_2\text{SiF}_6(aq) + 2 \text{NaF}(aq) + 3 \text{H}_2\text{O}(l) \). Determine the molar ratio between HF and NaF from the balanced equation. The ratio is 8 moles of HF to 2 moles of NaF. View full solution Calculate the moles of NaF produced from 0.500 moles of HF using the molar ratio: \( \frac{2 \text{ moles NaF}}{8 \text{ moles HF}} \times 0.500 \text{ moles HF} \). Convert the moles of NaF to grams using the molar mass of NaF. The molar mass of NaF is approximately 41.99 g/mol. Multiply the moles of NaF by its molar mass to find the mass in grams: \( \text{moles of NaF} \times 41.99 \text{ g/mol} \).

