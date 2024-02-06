Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 61
Chapter 3, Problem 61

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate (Na2SiO3), for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO3(s) + 8 HF(aq) → H2SiF6(aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H2O(l) (a) How many moles of HF are needed to react with 0.300 mol of Na2SiO3? (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3? (c) How many grams of Na2SiO3 can react with 0.800 g of HF?

Identify the balanced chemical equation: \( \text{Na}_2\text{SiO}_3(s) + 8 \text{HF}(aq) \rightarrow \text{H}_2\text{SiF}_6(aq) + 2 \text{NaF}(aq) + 3 \text{H}_2\text{O}(l) \).
Determine the molar ratio between HF and NaF from the balanced equation. The ratio is 8 moles of HF to 2 moles of NaF.
Calculate the moles of NaF produced from 0.500 moles of HF using the molar ratio: \( \frac{2 \text{ moles NaF}}{8 \text{ moles HF}} \times 0.500 \text{ moles HF} \).
Convert the moles of NaF to grams using the molar mass of NaF. The molar mass of NaF is approximately 41.99 g/mol.
Multiply the moles of NaF by its molar mass to find the mass in grams: \( \text{moles of NaF} \times 41.99 \text{ g/mol} \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. It allows chemists to determine the amount of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation is essential to find out how many grams of NaF are produced from a given amount of HF.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between moles and grams in stoichiometric calculations. For NaF, knowing its molar mass allows us to calculate the mass of NaF produced from the moles derived from the reaction with HF.
Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product formed. In this scenario, since HF is provided in a specific amount and Na2SiO3 is in excess, HF will limit the formation of NaF. Identifying the limiting reactant is key to accurately calculating the yield of NaF.
