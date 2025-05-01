When hydrocarbons are burned in a limited amount of air, both CO and CO2 form. When 0.450 g of a particular hydrocarbon was burned in air, 0.467 g of CO, 0.733 g of CO2, and 0.450 g of H2O were formed. (a) What is the empirical formula of the compound? (b) How many grams of O2 were used in the reaction? (c) How many grams would have been required for complete combustion?