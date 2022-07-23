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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 37a
Chapter 4, Problem 37a

Classify each of the following substances as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte in water: a. H2SO3

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Identify the type of compound: \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \) is a molecular compound.
Determine if the compound is an acid, base, or salt: \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \) is sulfurous acid, which is an acid.
Consider the ionization behavior of the acid in water: Sulfurous acid (\( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \)) is a weak acid.
Understand the definition of a weak electrolyte: Weak acids partially ionize in water, making them weak electrolytes.
Classify \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \) based on its ionization: Since it partially ionizes, \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \) is a weak electrolyte.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified into strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, and weak electrolytes, which only partially dissociate. Understanding the behavior of electrolytes is crucial for predicting the conductivity and reactivity of solutions.
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Electrolytes and Strong Acids

Strong vs. Weak Electrolytes

Strong electrolytes, such as NaCl, fully ionize in solution, resulting in a high concentration of ions. In contrast, weak electrolytes, like acetic acid, only partially ionize, leading to a lower concentration of ions. This distinction affects the solution's conductivity and chemical behavior, making it essential to classify substances accurately.
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Weak Electrolyes and Weak Acids

Sulfurous Acid (H2SO3)

Sulfurous acid (H2SO3) is a weak acid that partially dissociates in water to form H+ and HSO3- ions. As a weak electrolyte, it does not fully ionize, which means that its solution will have a lower conductivity compared to strong electrolytes. Recognizing the classification of H2SO3 is important for understanding its chemical properties and behavior in aqueous solutions.
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Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (a) Aqueous acetic acid is neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide

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Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (b) acetonitrile, CH3CN

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