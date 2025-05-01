Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (a) Aqueous acetic acid is neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide
Classify each of the following aqueous solutions as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte: (a) PbCl2 (b) N(CH3)3 (c) CsOH (d) H2S (e) CrCl2 (f) Ni(CH3COO)2.
Key Concepts
Electrolytes
Strong Electrolytes
Weak Electrolytes
Classify each of the following substances as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte in water: a. H2SO3
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (d) Ba1OH22.
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (c) Aqueous nitric acid and aqueous ammonia react.
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (b) Solid chromium(III) hydroxide reacts with nitrous acid.
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (b) acetonitrile, CH3CN