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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 35d
Chapter 4, Problem 35d

Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (d) Ba1OH22.

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Identify the chemical formula and structure of the substance given: Ba(OH)2, which is barium hydroxide.
Classify the substance based on its chemical structure. Ba(OH)2 contains OH- (hydroxide) groups, which are characteristic of bases.
Determine the nature of the substance in aqueous solution. Ba(OH)2 is a strong base and dissociates completely into Ba2+ and OH- ions in water.
Conclude that Ba(OH)2 is a base and exists entirely as ions (Ba2+ and OH-) when dissolved in water.
Label the substance accordingly: Ba(OH)2 is a base and exists entirely as ions in aqueous solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases accept protons. The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids and bases based on proton transfer, whereas the Lewis theory expands this definition to include electron pair acceptors and donors. Understanding these definitions is crucial for classifying substances correctly.
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Ionic and Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds consist of charged ions held together by electrostatic forces, while molecular compounds are formed by covalent bonds between atoms. In aqueous solutions, ionic compounds dissociate into their constituent ions, whereas molecular compounds typically remain intact. This distinction is essential for determining the form in which a substance exists in solution.
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Solubility and Aqueous Solutions

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, such as water. When a substance dissolves, it can exist as ions, molecules, or a combination of both, depending on its chemical nature. Recognizing how different substances behave in aqueous solutions helps in identifying their classification as acids, bases, or salts.
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Related Practice
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Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (a) Aqueous acetic acid is neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (a) HF

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (b) acetonitrile, CH3CN

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