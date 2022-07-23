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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 57b
Chapter 4, Problem 57b

The metal cadmium tends to form Cd2+ ions. The following observations are made: (i) When a strip of zinc metal is placed in CdCl2(aq), cadmium metal is deposited on the strip. (ii) When a strip of cadmium metal is placed in Ni(NO3)(aq), nickel metal is deposited on the strip. b. Is cadmium above or below zinc in the activity series?

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1
Identify the activity series concept: The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. A metal higher in the series can displace a metal lower in the series from a solution.
Analyze observation (i): Zinc metal displaces cadmium ions from CdCl_2(aq), forming cadmium metal. This indicates that zinc is more reactive than cadmium, as it can displace cadmium from its compound.
Analyze observation (ii): Cadmium metal displaces nickel ions from Ni(NO_3)_2(aq), forming nickel metal. This indicates that cadmium is more reactive than nickel, as it can displace nickel from its compound.
Compare cadmium and zinc: Since zinc can displace cadmium from its compound, zinc must be above cadmium in the activity series.
Conclude the position of cadmium: Based on the observations, cadmium is below zinc in the activity series, as zinc is more reactive and can displace cadmium from its compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity Series of Metals

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. Metals higher in the series can displace those lower from their compounds. This concept is crucial for predicting the outcomes of single displacement reactions, such as those described in the question.
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Activity Series Chart

Single Displacement Reactions

In a single displacement reaction, one element replaces another in a compound. The ability of a metal to displace another from its ionic solution depends on its position in the activity series. The observations in the question illustrate this principle, as zinc displaces cadmium and cadmium displaces nickel.

Reduction and Oxidation (Redox) Reactions

Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, where one species is reduced (gains electrons) and another is oxidized (loses electrons). In the context of the question, cadmium ions are reduced to cadmium metal when displaced by zinc, indicating the electron transfer that occurs during these reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) chromium metal is immersed in an aqueous solution of cobalt(II) chloride

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Textbook Question

(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?

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Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Nickel metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate

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Textbook Question

The following reactions (note that the arrows are pointing only one direction) can be used to prepare an activity series for the halogens:

Br2(aq) + 2 NaI(aq) → 2 NaBr(aq) + I2(aq)

Cl2(aq) + 2 NaBr(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Br2(aq)

(a) Which elemental halogen would you predict is the most stable, upon mixing with other halides?

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Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) hydrogen gas is bubbled through a solution of silver nitrate.

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Textbook Question

b. What is the difference between 0.50 mol HCl and 0.50 M HCl?

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