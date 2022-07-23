Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity Series The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from compounds in solution. Metals higher in the series can displace those lower from their compounds, which is crucial for predicting whether a reaction will occur when two metal solutions are mixed. Recommended video: Guided course 02:02 02:02 Activity Series Chart

Double Displacement Reaction A double displacement reaction occurs when two compounds exchange ions to form two new compounds. This type of reaction is common in aqueous solutions and can be represented by the general formula AB + CD → AD + CB, where A and C are cations and B and D are anions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:11 01:11 Single Displacement Reactions