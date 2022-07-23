Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 87b
Chapter 4, Problem 87b

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?

hey everyone. So we're asked to provide a balance like what equation, precipitation reaction of lead, acetate and ammonium sulfate. And if no reaction occurs we just write no reaction. So let s take is PB C2 H three 02 two. And it's gonna be a quiz because acetate are soluble And ammonium sulfate, it's gonna be NH four two s 04 A quiz. And this is because most sulfate salts are soluble here. We have a double displacement reaction. We have two compounds reacting so we can switch the ions and form new products. So if we look at each one individually we have led as a tape and it's going to associate to give us PP two plus and C two H 302 -. But since we have two acetate over here we can put a two in front of acetate ion over here and then from money of sulfate it's gonna give us ammonium. And so faith since we have two ammonium over here we can put a two in front of ammonium iron over here. So now if we switch the ions we're gonna have PP two plus, We got to an sl four two minus. And this will give us PB sl four and this is a solid and this is solid because most sulfates are soluble except for a few exceptions. And lead is one of the exceptions. So the reaction would produce to precipitate of lead sulfate. And then we're gonna have N. H four class We're acting with C H 302 -. And it's gonna give us NH four C. two h. 3 02. And it's gonna be because acetate are soluble. They're never gonna have blood. As the tape. Aquarius, that's ammonia. Well fate and it's going to be less so fake in ammonium acetate which is gonna be a quiz. We have led the tape ammonium and so faith on both sides. We have one light over here to the acetate over here to a money. Um Over here you want sulfate over here we have one light over here, one estate over here, want a money. Um Over here And one soft over here. It's only we have to say we have two acetate but only one on the product side most of our two over here get to you can put it to in front of ammonium acetate. So now we have two ammonium. So now this is balance. We're gonna have lead acetate plus ammonium. So faith. It's gonna yield lead soft bait plus two ammonium acetate. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
