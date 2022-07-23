Chapter 4, Problem 87a
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (a) What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the alkali metal cation: Li+, Na+, K+, Rb+, or Cs+?
An 8.65-g sample of an unknown group 2 metal hydroxide is dissolved in 85.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 56.9 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the metal cation: Ca2+, Sr2+, or Ba2+?
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (e) What is the concentration of each ion that remains in solution?
A solution is made by mixing 15.0 g of Sr(OH)2 and 55.0 mL of 0.200 M HNO3. b. Calculate the concentration of each ion remaining in solution.