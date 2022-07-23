Chapter 4, Problem 82b
(b) How many milliliters of 0.125 M H2SO4 are needed to neutralize 0.200 g of NaOH?
(b) What volume of HCl is needed to neutralize 2.87 g of Mg(OH)2?
(d) If 45.3 mL of a 0.108 M HCl solution is needed to neutralize a solution of KOH, how many grams of KOH must be present in the solution?
(a) How many milliliters of 0.120 M HCl are needed to completely neutralize 50.0 mL of 0.101 M Ba(OH)2 solution?
(c) If 55.8 mL of a BaCl2 solution is needed to precipitate all the sulfate ion in a 752-mg sample of Na2SO4, what is the molarity of the BaCl2 solution?
The distinctive odor of vinegar is due to acetic acid, CH3COOH, which reacts with sodium hydroxide according to: CH3COOH1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡ H2O1l2 + NaCH3COO1aq2 If 3.45 mL of vinegar needs 42.5 mL of 0.115 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point in a titration, how many grams of acetic acid are in a 1.00-qt sample of this vinegar?
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (a) What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?