Molarity Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is commonly used in chemistry to express the concentration of ionic compounds and other solutes in a solution. In the given question, the molarity of MgSO4 indicates how many moles of magnesium sulfate are present in one liter of solution.

Dissociation of Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds, such as magnesium sulfate (MgSO4), dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. For MgSO4, it dissociates into one magnesium ion (Mg²⁺) and one sulfate ion (SO4²⁻). Understanding this dissociation is crucial for determining the concentration of each ion in the solution based on the initial molarity of the compound.