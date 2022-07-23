(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 71a,b,c
Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (a) 0.35 M K3PO4 (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4 (c) 0.0184 M CH3CH2OH
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dissociation equation for MgSO_4 in water: MgSO_4 (aq) \rightarrow Mg^{2+} (aq) + SO_4^{2-} (aq).
Recognize that MgSO_4 is a strong electrolyte, meaning it dissociates completely in solution.
Determine the initial concentration of MgSO_4, which is given as 1.3 \times 10^{-2} \text{ M}.
Since MgSO_4 dissociates completely, the concentration of Mg^{2+} ions will be equal to the initial concentration of MgSO_4, which is 1.3 \times 10^{-2} \text{ M}.
Similarly, the concentration of SO_4^{2-} ions will also be equal to the initial concentration of MgSO_4, which is 1.3 \times 10^{-2} \text{ M}.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity
Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is commonly used in chemistry to express the concentration of ionic compounds and other solutes in a solution. In the given question, the molarity of MgSO4 indicates how many moles of magnesium sulfate are present in one liter of solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Molarity
Dissociation of Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds, such as magnesium sulfate (MgSO4), dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. For MgSO4, it dissociates into one magnesium ion (Mg²⁺) and one sulfate ion (SO4²⁻). Understanding this dissociation is crucial for determining the concentration of each ion in the solution based on the initial molarity of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming
Stoichiometry of Dissociation
Stoichiometry refers to the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the context of dissociation, it allows us to calculate the concentration of each ion produced from a given molarity of an ionic compound. For example, from 1.3×10⁻² M MgSO4, we can deduce that the concentration of Mg²⁺ and SO4²⁻ ions will each be 1.3×10⁻² M, reflecting the 1:1 ratio of dissociation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1548
views
Textbook Question
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
1459
views
Textbook Question
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
406
views
Textbook Question
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
478
views
Textbook Question
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.
1847
views
Textbook Question
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl
558
views