Chapter 4, Problem 77
Pure acetic acid, known as glacial acetic acid, is a liquid with a density of 1.049 g/mL at 25 C. Calculate the molarity of a solution of acetic acid made by dissolving 20.00 mL of glacial acetic acid at 25 C in enough water to make 250.0 mL of solution.
(b) If you dilute 10.0 mL of the stock solution to a final volume of 0.250 L, what will be the concentration of the diluted solution?
medical lab is testing a new anticancer drug on cancer cells. The drug stock solution concentration is 1.5 * 10-9 M, and 1.00 mL of this solution will be delivered to a dish containing 2.0 * 105 cancer cells in 5.00 mL of aqueous fluid. What is the ratio of drug molecules to the number of cancer cells in the dish?
Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is one of the most potent antibiotics known: one molecule kills one bacterial cell. Describe how you would (carefully!) prepare 25.00 mL of an aqueous calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 1.0 * 108 bacteria, starting from a 5.00 * 10-9M stock solution of the antibiotic.
(a) What volume of 0.115 M HClO4 solution is needed to neutralize 50.00 mL of 0.0875 M NaOH?
(b) What volume of HCl is needed to neutralize 2.87 g of Mg(OH)2?
(d) If 45.3 mL of a 0.108 M HCl solution is needed to neutralize a solution of KOH, how many grams of KOH must be present in the solution?