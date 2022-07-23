Chapter 4, Problem 77

Pure acetic acid, known as glacial acetic acid, is a liquid with a density of 1.049 g/mL at 25 C. Calculate the molarity of a solution of acetic acid made by dissolving 20.00 mL of glacial acetic acid at 25 C in enough water to make 250.0 mL of solution.

