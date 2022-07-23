Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 76
Chapter 4, Problem 76

Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is one of the most potent antibiotics known: one molecule kills one bacterial cell. Describe how you would (carefully!) prepare 25.00 mL of an aqueous calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 1.0 * 108 bacteria, starting from a 5.00 * 10-9M stock solution of the antibiotic.

Hello everyone here we have a question telling us. Banco Missin. C 22 age 24 into 09 is used to treat serious bacterial infections. And our goal is to calculate the volume of 2. times 10 to the negative 16th moller stock solution. A Van Gogh Missin needed to prepare 100 mL solution that would disable 2.50 times 10 to the ninth bacteria. Assume that one molecule Van Gogh Missin is needed per bacteria cell. So we're starting off with our 2. Times 10 to the 9th bacteria. We're gonna multiply that by one molecule over one bacteria. Because we're assuming that one molecule of bank of medicine is needed per bacteria. And then we're multiplying that by one mole Over avocados number. So 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23rd molecules. And our bacteria are canceling out and our molecules are canceling out which gives us 4. times 10 to the negative 15 moles. And now to get this into leaders, we're going to multiply our 4.15 times to the negative 15th moles times are more clarity Which is 2.45 times 10 to the -16 Polarity and that equals 16.94 liters. And we want to change that into milliliters. So we're going to go 16. liters times one middle leader Over 10 to the negative third. Leaders and our leaders are going to cancel out and that's going to give us 16,000 940 ml. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching Bye.
