Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 75
Chapter 4, Problem 75

medical lab is testing a new anticancer drug on cancer cells. The drug stock solution concentration is 1.5 * 10-9 M, and 1.00 mL of this solution will be delivered to a dish containing 2.0 * 105 cancer cells in 5.00 mL of aqueous fluid. What is the ratio of drug molecules to the number of cancer cells in the dish?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So you have an antibacterial agent. For the experiment we have five ml 5.5 times 10-95 moller antibacterial solution That is used for bacterial colony containing 4.1. I'm 10-6 cells. And we asked calculate the ratio of the antibacterial agent molecules. The number of bacteria cells. All that clarity. It was the malls of the salute. Lot of my leaders of the solution. So we're giving our volume of the solution in. Male leaders need to convert this to leaders five mL. We have 1000 ml and one liter. Just give us 0.005 L. Now we need to find the most antibacterial agent. 0.005 l And then one later 5.5 Time sensing -5 balls. That's gonna give us 2.75. I'm 10-97 walls and we're going to convert from moles to molecules. I have 2.75 I'm centenario seven malls. And in one mall 6.022 I was 10-23 molecules. We're gonna get 1.66 I was 10- molecules. Now we need to find the ratio of the antibacterial agent molecules. The number of bacterial cells. So for the ratio 1. Times 10 : 17. About 4.1 Thompson to the six. Gonna Get 4.04. I'm sensing a 10. Our ratio thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
