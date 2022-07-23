Chapter 4, Problem 28

Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?

