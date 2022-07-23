Chapter 4, Problem 34b
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HF is a strong acid.
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HCl is a weak acid.
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (c) Methanol is a base.
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) NH3 contains no OH- ions, and yet its aqueous solutions are basic
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case.
(c) Although sulfuric acid is a strong electrolyte, an aqueous solution of H2SO4 contains more HSO4- ions than SO42- ions.
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (a) HF
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (b) acetonitrile, CH3CN