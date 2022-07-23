Chapter 4, Problem 55a,b

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Iron metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the reactants: zinc metal (Zn) and magnesium sulfate (MgSO_4). Use the activity series to compare the reactivity of zinc and magnesium. The activity series lists metals in order of decreasing reactivity. View full solution Determine if zinc is more reactive than magnesium. If zinc is more reactive, it will displace magnesium from the sulfate compound. Write the balanced chemical equation if a reaction occurs: Zn + MgSO_4 \rightarrow ZnSO_4 + Mg. If no reaction occurs, write NR. Check the charges and balance the equation for both mass and charge to ensure it is balanced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked