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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
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All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 55e
Chapter 4, Problem 55e

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.

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Identify the reactants: aluminum metal (Al) and cobalt(II) sulfate (CoSO_4).
Determine the possible products: aluminum sulfate (Al_2(SO_4)_3) and cobalt metal (Co).
Consult the activity series to compare the reactivity of aluminum and cobalt. Aluminum is more reactive than cobalt.
Since aluminum is more reactive, it will displace cobalt from cobalt(II) sulfate, leading to a reaction.
Write the balanced chemical equation: 2Al(s) + 3CoSO_4(aq) \(\rightarrow\) Al_2(SO_4)_3(aq) + 3Co(s).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity Series

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. Metals higher in the series can displace those lower in the series. This concept is crucial for predicting whether a reaction will occur when a metal is added to a solution containing another metal's ions.
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Activity Series Chart

Single Replacement Reaction

A single replacement reaction occurs when one element replaces another in a compound. In the context of the activity series, if a more reactive metal is introduced to a solution containing a less reactive metal's ions, a reaction will take place, resulting in the formation of a new compound and the release of the less reactive metal.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is essential for accurately representing the conservation of mass during a chemical reaction. In the case of the reaction between aluminum and cobalt(II) sulfate, balancing the equation will confirm the stoichiometry of the products formed.
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