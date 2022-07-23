Chapter 4, Problem 55d

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride

