Problem 97b

Neurotransmitters are molecules that are released by nerve cells to other cells in our bodies, and are needed for muscle motion, thinking, feeling, and memory. Dopamine is a common neurotransmitter in the human brain and is a weak base. Its molecular weight is 153.2 g/mol. b. Experiments with rats show that if rats are dosed with 3.0 mg/kg of cocaine (that is, 3.0 mg cocaine per kg of animal mass), the concentration of dopamine in their brains increases by 0.75 𝜇𝑀 after 60 seconds. Calculate how many molecules of dopamine would be produced in a rat (average brain volume 5.00mm3) after 60 seconds of a 3.0 mg/kg dose of cocaine.



