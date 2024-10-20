Problem 85a

A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (a) What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?