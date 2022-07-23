Chapter 5, Problem 109a
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.
A system consists of a sample of gas contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. It undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing under two different situations: In Case 1, the cylinder and piston are perfect thermal insulators that do not allow heat to be transferred. In Case 2, the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal, and during the state change, the cylinder gets warmer to the touch. Let 𝑞1,𝑤1, and Δ𝐸1 be the values of q, w, and Δ𝐸 for Case 1, and let 𝑞2,𝑤2, and Δ𝐸2 be the values for Case 2. b. What is the sign of 𝑤1?
A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?
Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO21s2 react with each mole of CO21g2. (b) Indicate the oxidation number for each atom involved in the reaction in part (a). What elements are being oxidized and reduced?
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?
(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?