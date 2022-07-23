Chapter 5, Problem 109a

A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.

