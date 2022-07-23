Chapter 5, Problem 108

A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?

