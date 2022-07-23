Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 108
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 108

A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're told that a specific type of coolant has a specific heat of 0.963 jewels per grams times kelvin, which is actually lower than that of water. However, in terms of practicality, coolant can be better in certain situations. One property among others is having a much lower freezing point and a much higher boiling point than water, which makes it more robust and has a higher temperature range for operating as a liquid. Considering that the coolant has a density of 1.79 g per millimeter, calculate the equivalent volume in gallons needed to provide the same heat capacity as five gallons first. Let's go ahead and calculate the heat capacity of five gallons of water and we can do this by taking the specific heat of water which is 4.184 joules per gram times kelvin And multiplying it by five gallons. Now essentially we want to use our dimensional analysis to get the heat capacity of our five gallon water and we know that our units for heat capacity is going to be jewels per kelvin. So essentially we want to use our dimensional analysis in order to get rid of the other units. So we know that we have 3.785 liters per one gallon and we know that one leader is equivalent to 10 to the third milliliters. And now we can go ahead and use the density of water which is one g per mil leader. Now, when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, we find that we end up with the heat capacity of 7.918 times 10 to the four joules per kelvin. Now we want to go ahead and use the heat capacity of our five gallon water in order to calculate the volume of our coolant. So we're going to go ahead and take that value of 7.918 times 10 to the four joules per kelvin. And we want to divide this by the specific heat of our coolant, which was 0.963 jewels over grams times kelvin. Next, we want to use dimensional analysis to end up with gallons for our volume of coolant. So taking the density of our coolant, We know that we have 1.79 g per one mill leader. And again we know that we have 10 to the 3rd ml per one leader, And we know that 3.785 L is equivalent to one gallon. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, We end up with a volume of 12.1 gallons. And this is going to be our final answer. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The air bags that provide protection in automobiles in the event of an accident expand because of a rapid chemical reaction. From the viewpoint of the chemical reactants as the system, what do you expect for the signs of q and w in this process?

885
views
Textbook Question

Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings. When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion of the gas? (b) Why or why not?

466
views
Textbook Question

A system consists of a sample of gas contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. It undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing under two different situations: In Case 1, the cylinder and piston are perfect thermal insulators that do not allow heat to be transferred. In Case 2, the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal, and during the state change, the cylinder gets warmer to the touch. Let 𝑞1,𝑤1, and Δ𝐸1 be the values of q, w, and Δ𝐸 for Case 1, and let 𝑞2,𝑤2, and Δ𝐸2 be the values for Case 2. b. What is the sign of 𝑤1?

3
views
Textbook Question

Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO21s2 react with each mole of CO21g2. (b) Indicate the oxidation number for each atom involved in the reaction in part (a). What elements are being oxidized and reduced?

985
views
Textbook Question

A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.

808
views
Textbook Question

A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.

649
views
1
rank