Chapter 5, Problem 38
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. Which of the following are state functions? b. The change in elevation during the climb
During a normal breath, our lungs expand about 0.50 L against an external pressure of 1.0 atm. How much work is involved in this process (in J)?
How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 5.00 to 1.26 L against a constant pressure of 0.857 atm?
The complete combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), to form H2O(g) and CO2(g) at constant pressure releases 1235 kJ of heat per mole of C2H5OH. b. Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
The decomposition of Ca(OH)2 into CaO(s) and H2O at constant pressure requires the addition of 109 kJ of heat per mole of Ca(OH)2 . b. Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Ozone, O3(g), is a form of elemental oxygen that plays an important role in the absorption of ultraviolet radiation in the stratosphere. It decomposes to O2(g) at room temperature and pressure according to the following reaction: 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) ΔH= -284.6 kJ b. Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 O3(g) or 3 O2(g)?