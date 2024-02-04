Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 38
Chapter 5, Problem 38

A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?

Hello everyone. Today, we have the following problem. A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure. 1.65 kilojoules of heat is added to the gas. It expands and has 247 joules of work on the surroundings, determine the values of the change in of the P and the change in energy for this process. So for this problem, it can be said that the gas in the system, we denoted as Q or the heat that is equal to point 65 kilojoules. And it's positive because heat is added to the system and that the work by W would be negative 247 joules or negative 0.247 kilojoules. It is negative since work has been done by the system to the surroundings. And since the pressure is constant, we can say that the change in P is equal to our heat, which is 0.65 kilojoules to find our change in energy, we simply take our heat and we add it to the work. We said our energy was 0.65 kilojoules. And we said our work was minus 0.247. So when we solve for our change in energy, we get 0.403 kilojoules and we look at our answer choices, we see the answer choice c best reflects these answers overall, I hope is helped ahead until next time.
