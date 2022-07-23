Enthalpy Diagram

An enthalpy diagram, or reaction coordinate diagram, visually represents the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It typically shows the enthalpy of the reactants and products, along with the activation energy and the overall change in enthalpy (ΔH). For the decomposition of Ca(OH)₂, the diagram would illustrate the energy input required (109 kJ) to break the bonds in the reactant, leading to the formation of products at a higher energy level.