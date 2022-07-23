The decomposition of Ca(OH)2 into CaO(s) and H2O at constant pressure requires the addition of 109 kJ of heat per mole of Ca(OH)2 . b. Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 41b
Ozone, O3(g), is a form of elemental oxygen that plays an important role in the absorption of ultraviolet radiation in the stratosphere. It decomposes to O2(g) at room temperature and pressure according to the following reaction: 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) ΔH= -284.6 kJ b. Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 O3(g) or 3 O2(g)?
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Identify the reaction given: 2 O_3(g) \(\rightarrow\) 3 O_2(g) with \(\Delta\) H = -284.6 \(\text{ kJ}\).
Understand that \(\Delta\) H represents the change in enthalpy for the reaction, where a negative value indicates an exothermic reaction.
In an exothermic reaction, the products have lower enthalpy than the reactants because energy is released to the surroundings.
Since \(\Delta\) H is negative, the enthalpy of the products (3 O_2(g)) is lower than the enthalpy of the reactants (2 O_3(g)).
Therefore, 2 O_3(g) has higher enthalpy than 3 O_2(g) under the given conditions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Enthalpy Change
Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. In the given reaction, the negative value of ΔH (-284.6 kJ) indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat. This concept is crucial for understanding how the energy of reactants and products compares, influencing their stability and favorability.
Stability of Molecules
The stability of a molecule is often related to its enthalpy; lower enthalpy indicates greater stability. In the reaction provided, 2 O3(g) decomposes into 3 O2(g), and since the formation of O2 releases energy, O2 is generally more stable than O3 under standard conditions. Understanding this stability helps in determining which species has a higher enthalpy.
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Thermodynamic Favorability
Thermodynamic favorability refers to the tendency of a reaction to proceed based on the energy changes involved. A reaction is favored if it leads to products with lower enthalpy. In this case, since the decomposition of O3 to O2 releases energy, the products (O2) are thermodynamically favored, indicating that 3 O2(g) has a lower enthalpy than 2 O3(g).
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