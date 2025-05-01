The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
A hamburger contains 28 g fat, 46 g carbohydrate, and 25 g protein. What is the fuel value in kJ in one hamburger? How many calories does it provide?
Key Concepts
Caloric Value of Macronutrients
Conversion Between Energy Units
Total Energy Calculation
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A batch of Sauvignon Blanc wine contains 10.6% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the wine to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a 6-oz glass of wine (177 mL)?
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 4.23 oz (120 g) contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve chicken noodle soup contains 2.5 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, and 7 g protein. Estimate the number of Calories in a serving.
(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?