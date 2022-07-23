Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 69
Chapter 5, Problem 69

(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider the statements about standard entropy of formation, identify which statements are true. Okay, so our first statement reads, a measure of the energy released or consumed when one mole of a substance is created under standard conditions from its pure elements. This is the definition of standard entropy of formation. So this is accurate definition and this is going to make this statement true statement to standard entropy of formation is always positive. So with the standard entropy of formation, the measure of energy released or consumed is the key determinant here. So because energy is released or consumed, that means the value can be either positive or negative. So that makes this statement false. Okay. And lastly, the elements used in the formation equation to calculate standard entropy of formation are always in gas phase. Are elements can be in either gas phase or acquis phase. And so this is false because not all elements are not all elements and standard state are in gas phase. Okay, so this is going to be false. So the only statement that is true here is statement number one and it is the accurate definition of standard entropy of formation. So that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
