Chapter 5, Problem 66

Given the data N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 NO 2 (g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N 2 O(g) → 2 N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N 2 O(g) + NO 2 (g) → 3 NO(g)

