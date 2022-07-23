Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 66
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 66

Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to determine the entropy of the reaction. Using Hess's law. Iron sulfide plus five halves, oxygen forms iron oxide plus two sulfur oxide. Given the following data. So let's go through each of these. So we have iron plus two sulfur forms iron sulfate and its entropy is negative 178.2 kg joules per mole. So we need to reverse that to match our reaction. So that is 178 point to kill jules Permal. And then we have iron plus half oxygen forms iron oxide and its entropy is negative 272.0 kg joules per mole. And we're just going to keep that one the same. So that will be negative, 272 zero kg Permal. And lastly we have sulfur plus oxygen forms sulfur dioxide And it's info p is negative, 296.8 kg joules per mole. And we need to multiply by that by two to match our reaction. So that will be negative .6 kg per mole. So now we have to add this all up to get our entropy. So that's going to equal 178 points to kill jewels per mole plus - zero killed jules Permal plus -593 . Killed Jules, Caramel. And that equals negative .4 Kill Jules Permal. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ

1297
views
Textbook Question

From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)

410
views
Textbook Question

The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?

2404
views
Textbook Question

We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ

1170
views
Textbook Question

(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?

456
views
Textbook Question

What is the value of the standard enthalpy of formation of an element in its most stable form?

2
views