Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ
From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)
We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ
(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
What is the value of the standard enthalpy of formation of an element in its most stable form?