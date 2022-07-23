Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry Problem 65
Chapter 5, Problem 65

The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?

everyone. So given the blood alcohol content, just imagine alcohol, which is ethanol In the blood and grounds of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. And for drivers under 21 limit can be as low as 0.02 in some states. Don't ask calculate the B. A. C. Of 0.2 in terms of polarity, all that malarkey equals the malls and I saw you. Good bye bye. Leaders of the solution, Lenny's convert the blood alcohol content from Graham's Premier Leader malls. Our leader of 0.02 grams. Our 100 ml And in one mold of astronaut have the molar mass, which is to I'm 12.011 g six House 1.008g plus 15 .999 g. Gonna get 46.07 g at the mall. And in one leader The 1000 ml We're gonna get 0.0043 smaller. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
