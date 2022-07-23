Chapter 5, Problem 44d

Consider the following reaction: 2 CH 3 OH(g) → 2 CH 4 (g) + O 2 (g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH 4 (g) reacts completely with O 2 (g) to form CH 3 OH(g) at constant pressure?

