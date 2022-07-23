Chapter 5, Problem 45
When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol H2(g) and 0.5 mol O2(g) at 25 °C or 1 mol H2O(g) at 25 °C
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH4(g) reacts completely with O2(g) to form CH3OH(g) at constant pressure?
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (a) 1.36 mol of O2
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (b) 10.4 g of KCl.
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ c. Now consider the reverse reaction, in which KClO3 is formed from KCl and O2. What is Δ𝐻 for the formation of 19.1 g KClO3 from KCl and O2?