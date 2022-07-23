Chapter 5, Problem 45

When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.

