Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity and Moles Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the number of moles in a solution, you can multiply the molarity by the volume in liters. In this case, knowing the molarity of CuSO4 allows us to calculate the moles of copper present in the solution before mixing. Recommended video: Guided course 01:13 01:13 Molarity

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In the context of this question, understanding the stoichiometric relationships in the dissociation of CuSO4 is essential to determine how many moles of copper ions (Cu²⁺) are produced from the given moles of CuSO4, which directly relates to the mass of copper present. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept