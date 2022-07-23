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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 120
Chapter 5, Problem 120

The Sun supplies about 1.0 kilowatt of energy for each square meter of surface area (1.0 kW/m2, where a watt=1 J/s). Plants produce the equivalent of about 0.20 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) per hour per square meter. Assuming that the sucrose is produced as follows, calculate the percentage of sunlight used to produce sucrose. 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ

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Identify the energy input from the Sun: The Sun provides 1.0 kW/m^2, which is equivalent to 1000 J/s per square meter. Since the sucrose production is measured per hour, convert this to energy per hour by multiplying by the number of seconds in an hour (3600 s).
Calculate the energy output in the form of sucrose: Determine the energy content of 0.20 g of sucrose using the given enthalpy change (ΔH = 5645 kJ) for the reaction. First, find the molar mass of sucrose (C12H22O11) by adding the atomic masses of its constituent atoms.
Convert the mass of sucrose produced (0.20 g) to moles by dividing by the molar mass of sucrose. Then, calculate the energy content of this amount of sucrose using the enthalpy change of the reaction.
Determine the percentage of sunlight energy used: Divide the energy content of the sucrose produced by the total solar energy input per hour, and multiply by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Summarize the calculation: The percentage of sunlight energy used to produce sucrose is the ratio of the energy stored in the sucrose to the total solar energy received, expressed as a percentage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy, specifically in the form of glucose or sucrose. The overall reaction involves the absorption of carbon dioxide and water, using sunlight to produce glucose and oxygen. This process is essential for life on Earth as it forms the basis of the food chain and contributes to the oxygen content of the atmosphere.
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Energy Conversion Efficiency

Energy conversion efficiency refers to the ratio of useful energy output to the total energy input, often expressed as a percentage. In the context of photosynthesis, it measures how effectively plants convert sunlight into chemical energy stored in sucrose. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the percentage of sunlight utilized in the production of sucrose from the given energy input.
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Thermochemical Equation

A thermochemical equation represents a chemical reaction along with the associated enthalpy change, indicating the heat absorbed or released during the reaction. In this case, the equation for photosynthesis includes the enthalpy change (ΔH = -5645 kJ) which indicates the energy required to produce sucrose from carbon dioxide and water. This information is vital for calculating the energy used from sunlight in the production of sucrose.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?

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Textbook Question

Depending on their specific usage, fuels are judged in part on energy released per unit volume and energy released per unit mass. Three prospective fuels are listed in the following table, along with their densities and molar enthalpies of combustion.

a. Rank the three fuels according to their enthalpy produced per gram.

b. Rank them according to their enthalpy produced per cm3:

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Textbook Question

At 20 °C (approximately room temperature) the average velocity of N2 molecules in air is 1050 mph. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an N2 molecule moving at this speed?

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Textbook Question

(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?

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