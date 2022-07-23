Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 55a

(a) For n = 4, what are the possible values of l?

for each set of quantum numbers identify the corresponding sub shell. Alright. So remember if we know what the L value is, then we know what our sub shell or sub level letter will be. So 0123 correlates to S. P. D and F. If you know what your end value is. That's just the number that goes in front of your sub shell letter. So n equals four. Just means four and L. Two. So when Ls two that means it's D. So this is a four D sub shell and equals to us too, L equals one is p. So this is two p. So here this would be three. L equals zero would mean. So this is three S and then finally five. And then here LS three would mean f. So this would be five f. So this would be the corresponding sub shell based on the information provided to us.
