Azimuthal Quantum Number (l)

The azimuthal quantum number (l) determines the shape of an electron's orbital and can take on integer values from 0 to n-1, where n is the principal quantum number. For n = 4, l can be 0, 1, 2, or 3, corresponding to the s, p, d, and f orbitals, respectively. Each value of l defines a different type of orbital with distinct shapes.