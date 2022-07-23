Chapter 6, Problem 73a
(a) What are 'valence electrons'?
Video transcript
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells? a. 3p, b. 5d, c. 2s, d. 4f.
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? a. n = 3, ml = -2; b. n = 4, l = 3; c. n = 5, l = 3, ml = 2; d. n = 4, l = 1, ml = 0.
(b) What are 'core electrons'?
(c) What does each box in an orbital diagram represent?
For each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state: a. nitrogen