(a) What are 'valence electrons'?
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells? a. 3p, b. 5d, c. 2s, d. 4f.
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Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Subshells and Orbitals
Maximum Electron Capacity
Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?
(c) What does each box in an orbital diagram represent?
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? a. n = 3, ml = -2; b. n = 4, l = 3; c. n = 5, l = 3, ml = 2; d. n = 4, l = 1, ml = 0.
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (a) What is the electron configuration for a silver atom?