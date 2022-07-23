Chapter 6, Problem 102a
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?
Video transcript
The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?
Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of d. Sb
Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?