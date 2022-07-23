Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 101
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 101

Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this video. We're making a possible election configuration up for the element of atomic number 137. So if we're trying to look for the element with atomic number 137, you won't be able to find it because it's not on a pr table. There's something that the problem has made up for us. As you can see from pure a table, the element with the highest atomic number is going to be this guy right here. That's the atomic number of 1:18. So how do we find an electron configuration for something that's not even there? Well, we kind of have to use our imagination. So, a condensed electric configuration is seen as a noble gas configuration. If your call this column here is going to be all of our noble guesses. And since this guy right here has the highest number of or the atomic number, the high atomic number they were going to go ahead and use this one because this would be the last noble gas that we are aware of. So starting off our noble gas configuration or condensed electron configuration, we'll put in brackets O. G. All right. So as you recall from general chemistry one that the atomic number is also equal to how many protons and electrons that the element or atom contains. So if we have known this and we know this subtract that. So we know how many more electrons we need to consider for our electronic configuration. So 137, which is what the problem wants us to find. And the noon Atomic number of 1: from this Nobel gas here, It's going to equal to 19 and that's how many electrons we need to consider. So if we were to actually do or let's say that The element with atomic # 1, 37 Israel. But go ahead and continue down the table to get our electric configuration. Right. So if you take a look here, the next orbital is that we need to consider? He's gonna go from S two F two p orbital's And like I said, we need 19 total electrons. So let's break it apart a little bit. R s orbital, we know can contain only two electrons. The F orbital can contain a total of 14 electrons So far, that's equal to 16 electrons. And moving on to the people That can hold a total of six electrons, but we don't need all six. We need how many more? Let's see, 19-16. That's three. So we only need three electrons from this p orbital here. So three electrons. So, with this in mind and the role numbers in mind, let's go ahead actually label those 1234567. If this table were to be extended, we'll have 89, 10 and so on row, but we'll just kind of have to imagine that in your head. So continuing on, we can see here that we're dealing with the S So we'll have R eight S two now for F, That would be six f 14. So we have two electrons and 14 electrons from the S&F so two and 14 to get 16. Now, we need three electrons left for the P orbital to complete our 19 missing electrons. So that's going to be dates P three. So we use the O. G element as our noble guests. They continued on to do our electric configuration with a possible roll number. And this is going to be the possible condensed electronic configuration of an element for atomic number of 1:37. Thank you.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?

478
views
Textbook Question

The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?

401
views
Textbook Question

Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of d. Sb

2
views
Textbook Question

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?

415
views
Textbook Question

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?

597
views
1
rank