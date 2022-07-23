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Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 16
Chapter 6, Problem 16

Label each of the following statements as true or false. a. The frequency of radiation increases as the wavelength increases. b. Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength. c. Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible light. d. The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.

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Step 1: Understand the relationship between frequency and wavelength. Use the formula \( c = \lambda \nu \), where \( c \) is the speed of light, \( \lambda \) is the wavelength, and \( \nu \) is the frequency. Analyze statement (a) using this relationship.
Step 2: Recall that the speed of light in a vacuum is a constant \( c = 3.00 \times 10^8 \text{ m/s} \). Consider statement (b) and determine if the speed of electromagnetic radiation changes with wavelength.
Step 3: Compare the electromagnetic spectrum regions. Infrared light and visible light are part of this spectrum. Evaluate statement (c) by comparing their positions and frequencies on the spectrum.
Step 4: Identify different forms of electromagnetic radiation. Consider the nature of the glow from a fireplace, microwave energy, and sound from a foghorn. Assess statement (d) by determining if each is a form of electromagnetic radiation.
Step 5: Review each statement based on the analysis from the previous steps and label them as true or false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Wavelength and Frequency

The relationship between wavelength and frequency is described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency. As the wavelength increases, the frequency decreases, meaning that longer wavelengths correspond to lower frequencies. This inverse relationship is fundamental in understanding electromagnetic radiation.
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Frequency-Wavelength Relationship

Speed of Electromagnetic Radiation

Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed of approximately 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second, regardless of its wavelength or frequency. This principle is crucial in understanding how different types of electromagnetic waves, such as radio waves and gamma rays, propagate through space without being affected by their individual properties.

Types of Electromagnetic Radiation

Electromagnetic radiation encompasses a wide range of wavelengths and frequencies, including radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays. Each type has distinct properties and applications, with infrared light having lower frequencies than visible light, contrary to the statement in the question. Understanding these categories helps in identifying and classifying different forms of radiation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. b. Ultraviolet light has longer wavelengths than visible light.

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Textbook Question

Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared light, green light, red light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.

Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. a. Visible light is a form of electromagnetic radiation.

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Textbook Question

(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?

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Textbook Question

(a) What is the frequency of radiation that has a wavelength of 10 µm, about the size of a bacterium?

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. c. X rays travel faster than microwaves.

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