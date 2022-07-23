Chapter 6, Problem 19a
(a) What is the frequency of radiation that has a wavelength of 10 µm, about the size of a bacterium?
Video transcript
Label each of the following statements as true or false. c. X rays travel faster than microwaves.
Label each of the following statements as true or false. a. The frequency of radiation increases as the wavelength increases. b. Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength. c. Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible light. d. The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.
Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared light, green light, red light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.
(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.