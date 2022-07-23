Chapter 6, Problem 91a
The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Paschen series are observed.
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (b) What is the wavelength of light that must be absorbed to accomplish this process?
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (d) How are the results of parts (b) and (c) related to the plot shown in Exercise 6.88?
The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each sensitive to a different range of wavelengths of visible light, as shown in this figure (the colors are merely to differentiate the three curves from one another; they do not indicate the actual colors represented by each curve):
(c) Explain why the sky appears blue even though all wavelengths of solar light are scattered by the atmosphere.
The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Paschen series—those for which ni = 4, 5, and 6.
Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom is valid. If a set is not valid, then indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: e. n = 2, l = 2, ml = 1, ms = +1/2
As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?