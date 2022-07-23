Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 68a

(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?

Hello everyone in this video being asked if a four p electron has a higher energy than four S electron And were given the background information that a four p electron is further from the nucleus than a four s electron. So the electron, with the greater average distance from the nucleus has a smaller attraction for the nucleus and therefore higher in energy. We're comparing here, The four p electron versus a four S electron. So with that being said, then a four P electron will definitely have a higher energy than a four S electron. And this is going to be our final answer for this question.
