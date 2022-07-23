Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 98
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 98

It is possible to define metallic character as we do in this book and base it on the reactivity of the element and the ease with which it loses electrons. Alternatively, one could measure how well electricity is conducted by each of the elements to determine how 'metallic' the elements are. On the basis of conductivity, there is not much of a trend in the periodic table: Silver is the most conductive metal, and manganese the least. Look up the first ionization energies of silver and manganese; which of these two elements would you call more metallic based on the way we define it in this book?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to choose the more metallic element based on the first ionization energy. So we're given the elements golden cadmium and we want to recall that the lower the ionization energy value will correspond to a greater metallic character of our atom. So we want to look up the ionization energy for gold And we would see that it's equal to a value of 890 Electro volts. Now, on the other hand, when we look up the ionization energy of cadmium, we would see that it's equal to a value of 868 electro volts. So because we can agree that cadmium ionization energy is less than the ionization energy of gold's, we would say that therefore cadmium is more metallic because it has greater metallic character. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following chemical equations is connected to the definitions of (a) the first ionization energy of oxygen (i) O1g2 + e-¡O-1g2 (ii) O1g2¡O+1g2 + e- (iii) O1g2 + 2 e-¡O2-1g2 (iv) O1g2¡O2+1g2 + 2 e- (v) O+1g2¡O2+1g2 + e-

502
views
Textbook Question

Hydrogen is an unusual element because it behaves in some ways like the alkali metal elements and in other ways like nonmetals. Its properties can be explained in part by its electron configuration and by the values for its ionization energy and electron affinity. (a) Explain why the electron affinity of hydrogen is much closer to the values for the alkali elements than for the halogens.

1349
views
Textbook Question

The first ionization energy of the oxygen molecule is the energy required for the following process: O21g2¡O2 +1g2 + e- The energy needed for this process is 1175 kJ>mol, very similar to the first ionization energy of Xe. Would you expect O2 to react with F2? If so, suggest a product or products of this reaction.

3943
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the expected product of the reaction of K(s) and H2(g)? (i) KH(s), (ii) K2H(s), (iii) KH2(s), (iv) K2H2(s), or (v) K(s) and H2(g) will not react with one another.

394
views
Textbook Question

A historian discovers a nineteenth-century notebook in which some observations, dated 1822, were recorded on a substance thought to be a new element. Here are some of the data recorded in the notebook: 'Ductile, silver-white, metallic looking. Softer than lead. Unaffected by water. Stable in air. Melting point: 153 °C. Density: 7.3 g>cm3. Electrical conductivity: 20% that of copper. Hardness: About 1% as hard as iron. When 4.20 g of the unknown is heated in an excess of oxygen, 5.08 g of a white solid is formed. The solid could be sublimed by heating to over 800 °C.' (a) Using information in the text and the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, and making allowances for possible variations in numbers from current values, identify the element reported.

466
views
Textbook Question

We will see in Chapter 12 that semiconductors are materials that conduct electricity better than nonmetals but not as well as metals. The only two elements in the periodic table that are technologically useful semiconductors are silicon and germanium. Integrated circuits in computer chips today are based on silicon. Compound semiconductors are also used in the electronics industry. Examples are gallium arsenide, GaAs; gallium phosphide, GaP; cadmium sulfide, CdS; and cadmium selenide, CdSe. (a) What is the relationship between the compound semiconductors' compositions and the positions of their elements on the periodic table relative to Si and Ge?

285
views