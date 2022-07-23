Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.
1
views
Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.
Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (a) Br, Kr (b) C, Ca (c) Li, Rb (d) S, Ge (e) Al, B.
Identify each statement as true or false.
a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.
b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.
c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.
d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.
Which element in the periodic table has the largest first ionization energy?