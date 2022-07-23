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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 47a
Chapter 7, Problem 47a

Pick the correct word to complete the sentence: The larger the atom, the (smaller/larger) its first ionization energy.

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Understand the concept of ionization energy: Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in the gaseous state.
Recognize the trend in the periodic table: Ionization energy generally increases across a period from left to right and decreases down a group.
Consider atomic size: As you move down a group in the periodic table, atoms become larger because they have more electron shells.
Relate atomic size to ionization energy: Larger atoms have their outermost electrons further from the nucleus, which means these electrons are less tightly held and require less energy to remove.
Conclude the relationship: Therefore, the larger the atom, the smaller its first ionization energy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key indicator of how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons. Higher ionization energy means that an atom is less likely to lose an electron, while lower ionization energy indicates a greater tendency to lose electrons.
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Atomic Size

Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom. As you move down a group in the periodic table, atomic size increases due to the addition of electron shells, which places the outer electrons further from the nucleus and reduces the effective nuclear charge experienced by these electrons.
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Trends in Ionization Energy

Ionization energy generally decreases as atomic size increases. This is because larger atoms have their outer electrons further from the nucleus, resulting in a weaker attraction between the nucleus and the outermost electrons. Consequently, it requires less energy to remove an electron from a larger atom compared to a smaller atom.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.

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Textbook Question

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (a) Br, Kr (b) C, Ca (c) Li, Rb (d) S, Ge (e) Al, B.

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Textbook Question

Identify each statement as true or false.

a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.

b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.

c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.

d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.

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Textbook Question

Which element in the periodic table has the largest first ionization energy?

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